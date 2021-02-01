Fijian PM pays tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has joined world leaders to pay tribute to Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died this morning at Windsor Castle aged 99.

In his tweet Bainimarama says today, Fijians join the world in waving His Royal Highness one final goodbye.

Bainimarama says he will never forget the stories his parents told him of Prince Philips visit to Fiji in 1953 and his warm embrace of our islands in the years that followed.

Prince Philip had been by the monarch’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history.