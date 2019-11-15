Fijian PM congratulates Biden

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden who has gained 273 electoral votes to win the election.

In a tweet, Bainimarama acknowledged the new US president on the win, urging Biden on working together with other countries in their bid to save the planet from the impacts of climate change.

He says now more than ever, they need the USA at the helm of their multilateral efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

Biden is the 46th American President.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, is set to become the first woman vice-President.

The result makes Donald Trump the first one-term president since the 1990s.