Fijian peacekeepers in Sinai test positive for COVID-19

20 Fijian peacekeepers in Sinai under 2FIR have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says there is an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Multinational Force and Observers mission in Egypt.

Rear Admiral Naupoto says the troops are asymptomatic and are in isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFMF Commander adds information received is that 31 other peacekeepers who tested negative in Sinai have started receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine arranged by Multinational Force and Observers.

“They come in close contact with people who come in and out of the camp. So they have, what they term as a temporary lockdown for the MFO just trying to contain COVID within the force.”

The RFMF contingent of 162 troops in Iraq underwent antigen tests with 90 testings positive and now in isolation.

Naupoto adds that the remaining 72 peacekeepers continue with their normal duties.