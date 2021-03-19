Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Fijian peacekeepers in Iraq test positive for COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 26, 2021 4:53 pm
[File Photo]

Some Fijian peacekeepers serving in Iraq have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto says members serving with the United Nations Assistance Mission were tested for COVID-19 after a soldier displayed mild symptoms of the disease.

Naupoto says the soldiers were tested via a COVID-19 antigen test.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is believed that community transmission was made at one of the UN compound’s entry points.

Following UN COVID-19 protocols, Naupoto says the UNAMI medical personnel have isolated those who have tested positive and all UN personnel in Baghdad are either in managed isolation or under COVID-19 lockdown.

The Commander says all affected soldiers who tested positive are currently asymptomatic, and UN medical staff together with the Fiji contingents’ medical team are closely monitoring all RFMF personnel.

He adds that the RFMF Headquarters is monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with the Fiji contingent leadership.

Naupoto says they appreciate the public’s support and prayers for our troops in Iraq.

He is also urging the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the soldiers and their families.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.