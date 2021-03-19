Fijian peacekeepers in Iraq test positive for COVID-19

Some Fijian peacekeepers serving in Iraq have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral, Viliame Naupoto says members serving with the United Nations Assistance Mission were tested for COVID-19 after a soldier displayed mild symptoms of the disease.

Naupoto says the soldiers were tested via a COVID-19 antigen test.

He says it is believed that community transmission was made at one of the UN compound’s entry points.

Following UN COVID-19 protocols, Naupoto says the UNAMI medical personnel have isolated those who have tested positive and all UN personnel in Baghdad are either in managed isolation or under COVID-19 lockdown.

The Commander says all affected soldiers who tested positive are currently asymptomatic, and UN medical staff together with the Fiji contingents’ medical team are closely monitoring all RFMF personnel.

He adds that the RFMF Headquarters is monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with the Fiji contingent leadership.

Naupoto says they appreciate the public’s support and prayers for our troops in Iraq.

He is also urging the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the soldiers and their families.