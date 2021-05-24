Home

News

Fijian peacekeepers’ efforts recognized

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 12:35 pm
Inspector Alisi Seniloli Lalabalavu who started her career in the Fiji Police Force through community policing is among the many Fijians currently based in South Sudan.

66 Fijian peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving for the United Nations Peace Operations.

Fijian military and police personnel have been deployed around the world under the UN flag for over 40-years and their service and sacrifice have been acknowledged.

This month is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of Fijian peacekeepers.

Inspector Lalabalavbu who has been in the force for 25 years says she wants to share her talents and expose her capabilities.

She left Fiji for her mission with seven other police officers during the height of the global pandemic last year.

Inspector Lalabalavbu who has been in the force for 25 years says she wants to share her talents and expose her capabilities.

She left Fiji for her mission with seven other police officers during the height of the global pandemic last year.

“I have visited most of the schools and it’s heartbreaking. They do need a lot of help, we sit there with the teachers and we discuss how United Nations can help and build schools like we have back home. “

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix says Fiji provides more than 340 uniformed personnel, including 39 women, to seven UN peace operations making it the 40th largest contributor.

Fiji’s largest contribution of uniformed personnel to UN peace operations is to the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, where 168 Fijian personnel are currently serving.

Lacroix says the UN appreciates the services and sacrifice of the Fijian men and women who serve in dangerous and difficult environments and are deeply grateful for their continued service.

Fiji has contributed more personnel per capita to UN Peacekeeping missions than any other Member State.

 

