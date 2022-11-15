Fijian peacekeepers commended

Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr. Satyendra Prasad

The soldiers of the Multinational Force and Observer Group based in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, have been commended for their service and commitment to global peacekeeping.

Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr. Satyendra Prasad, accompanied the Fijian delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference to convey the message to the Fijian peacekeepers at their base.

Ambassador Prasad says although Fiji is a small peacekeeping country, it is leading from the front on climate and security along the frontlines of the climate crisis.

He says one of the greatest investments the world can make for peace and security is to keep global warming within the 1.5 degree temperature rise limit, and there will be an explosion of climate-induced conflicts and wars if this is breached.

He says the RFMF is one of the world’s most battle-hardened climate disaster fighting forces, and that Fijian forces have led the response to climate disaster after climate disaster, from category 5 Meta cyclones to once-in-a-century flooding and bushfires.

He says that Fiji had argued before the UN Security Council that extreme weather events such as floods, cyclones, and droughts would fuel and exacerbate conflict.

He adds that the peacekeepers of the future must be climate- and security-informed and enabled.

Ambassador Prasad praised the Fijian peacekeepers for their dedication and stated that Fiji’s leadership on climate and security is backed by and strongly linked to the great work that Fijians do in peacekeeping, peace building, and responding to climate catastrophes.