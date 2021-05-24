Home

Fijian national tweets about horror in Honiara

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 11:01 am
[Source: Salote Mataitini]

A Fijian national quarantined in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara, for the last two days is being evacuated to a safer hotel as violence and rioting worsens.

Salote Mataitini, a pilot with Air Kiribati, has tweeted that she and her crew are being taken to a safer hotel away from China Town which is currently a hotspot for violence.

Mataitini arrived in the Solomons on Wednesday – the day that protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government.

Article continues after advertisement

She says after a six-hour flight from Kiribati, they were met with protestors on their way to the Honiara Hotel.

Mataitini has also tweeted that she started hearing tear gas being fired to disperse crowds as she and her colleagues entered their rooms for quarantine.

With Honiara in lockdown, the Fijian national says that day she had planned to sleep and rest, following a long flight, she instead watched Chinatown burn.

