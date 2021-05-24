Fijian national tweets about horror in Honiara

A Fijian national quarantined in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara, for the last two days is being evacuated to a safer hotel as violence and rioting worsens.

Salote Mataitini, a pilot with Air Kiribati, has tweeted that she and her crew are being taken to a safer hotel away from China Town which is currently a hotspot for violence.

Mataitini arrived in the Solomons on Wednesday – the day that protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government.

Article continues after advertisement

She says after a six-hour flight from Kiribati, they were met with protestors on their way to the Honiara Hotel.

We are being evacuated to a safer hotel away from the hotspot – #Chinatown district. Leaving our suitcases in the truck and going by the quarantine bus. Farewell Honiara Hotel 🇸🇧 #Honiara #Riots #SolomonIslands #QuarantinedGuests pic.twitter.com/vMwR8sbttC — mytagimoucia (@mytagimoucia) November 25, 2021

Mataitini has also tweeted that she started hearing tear gas being fired to disperse crowds as she and her colleagues entered their rooms for quarantine.

With Honiara in lockdown, the Fijian national says that day she had planned to sleep and rest, following a long flight, she instead watched Chinatown burn.