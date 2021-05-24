Fijian national stranded in Solomon hoping to see peace

Fijian National Salote Mataitini who is stranded in the Solomon Islands says she is hoping to see some peace following the three days of looting and burning.

Mataitini and her Air Kiribati co-pilot based in Tarawa, flew to Honiara on Wednesday and were supposed to fly out to Brisbane yesterday.

Speaking to FBC News from King Solomon Hotel in Honiara, she says the situation has been stressful not knowing what will happen next.

Article continues after advertisement

Mataitini who has been with Air Kiribati for six years says she will reflect on her experience later.

“I guess as a pilot you are really calm in stressful situations, I guess once I get back to Tarawa I will think about this experience.”

Mataitini adds she has been in contact with her employer and they might be able to leave Solomon Island in another two weeks.