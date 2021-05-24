Home

Fijian mum emotional as she arrived into the country

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 2, 2021 3:40 am

A Fijian mother could not hold back her tears last night as she walked past the Sabeto villagers who were serenading arriving guests.

Edwina Kotoisuva was part of the 238 passengers that landed at the Nadi International Airport as Fiji reopened its border.

Kotoisuva says it was an emotional moment for her when the aircraft touched down.

“Really feels unreal just an awesome feeling walking through or even coming into land, especially being away from family but I know there are so many people out there still trying to get home, still trying to be family so I feel very privileged to have this awesome opportunity to come back and be with my family.”

Kotoisuva says she is looking forward to spending time with her husband, children and grandkids as she has been away since March last year as borders were closed.

She says Fiji has done exceptionally well in turning things around and getting the industry up and running again.

Tavua born Savita Saxsena says she is happy to be back in Fiji and is eager to meet her family.

“I’m very happy to be in Fiji and today’s flight was very good. I enjoyed the flight and I’m enjoying the Fijian entertainment and meke.”

Five passenger flights are scheduled for tomorrow.

 

