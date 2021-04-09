Fijian monitored after getting vaccinated – Dr Waqainabete

People after getting the COVID-19 vaccination are closely monitored by Health Officials for 15 minutes to ensure that they are fit.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have backup teams in every vaccination mobile facility to help patients if the need arises.

Dr.Waqainabete says they continue to seek guidance from the World Health Organization to ensure they are on the right track with the campaign.

“Last week we had a WHO meeting with our experts and also the clinicians about making sure that we continue to have a better process. One will see that in every place where we are giving the vaccine, we have doctors on the site in case somebody has a reaction. We have done this ever since we began the vaccination.”

Dr Waqainabete says Fijians are also given the advice to return to their nearest hospital if they continue to feel weak after getting the jab.

The Health Ministry’s COVID-19 vaccination drive continues around the country.