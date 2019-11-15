Fijian midwives leave positive impression in Samoa

The ten retired Fijian midwives who served in Samoa during the recent measles crisis say the journey has left a lasting impression.

With the International Midwives Day celebrated this month, these Fijian women say they are proud of their achievement.

Kelera Rabuka who was part of the team says since retirement they were ready to serve when duty called.

“For someone like me that has been at home for almost a year that was an enjoyable moment for me, you know being without a job and to go back and to go back and give back to the community that was very rewarding.”

Fellow midwife Urmila Devi says while they had gone during a challenging time, they could not have asked for more.

“In a day we use to do around 12 deliveries per shift, it was quite busy at that time. They were very grateful to have us there.

The retired midwives were sent over by the United Nations Population Fund for ten weeks to support maternal health during the recent measles epidemic.