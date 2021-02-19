Fijian man allegedly murdered in Christchurch

A Fijian man believed to be in his early 30s was allegedly murdered at a Christchurch home in New Zealand yesterday.

Faiz Ali who moved to New Zealand in 2014 had lost his father three weeks prior.

Christchurch Police were called to the flat at around 7.35pm yesterday following reports of serious assault.

Witnesses claim they saw a bloodied man carrying a hammer fleeing the scene and a man fitting his description was later arrested.

The New Zealand media are reporting that a 38-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court today charged with the alleged murder of Ali.

The man charged with Ali’s murder remains in custody and will appear in the High Court at Christchurch on March 14.

Ali’s family in Fiji is still in shock over the incident.