FIJIAN HOSTS programme realigned to CareFiji commitments

In consideration of the current pandemic, the Tourism Ministry has repurposed and aligned the FIJIAN HOSTS programme with the CareFiji commitments.

FIJIAN HOSTS is led by the line Ministry which provided customer training in 2012.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Shaheen Ali, says the program was initiated to enhance the interactions of service providers, which focused on the border and frontline agencies at Nadi International Airport.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over time, the program evolved to include targeted groups. For instance, initiatives such as the Fiji international Golf tournament, International Visitor Survey, community awareness as well as expansion to other tourism stakeholders”

He says the pandemic enabled them to divert these services into training and providing certification to hotels and resorts for the safety of staff and tourists.

He adds that moving forward, they will revamp the FIJIAN HOSTS programme to align with current industry needs.