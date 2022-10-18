Fijian Holdings records $14.9 million profit

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Fijian Holdings Limited has recorded a $14.9 million net profit for the year, ending in June this year.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama saying that the profit was gained due to the careful collaboration between the government and the company.

The Prime Minister says the feedback from the company has been overwhelming, especially after the pandemic.

He adds that this testifies to the good work government is doing to assist Fijians and businesses to bounce back.

Bainimarama has reassured the government’s commitment to raising Fiji’s socio-economic standard to another level over the next few months.

“I meet people from all walks of life nearly every day. I’ve been told countless times about the ways in which families and communities have benefitted from my Government’s legislation, programs and assistance. You have seen that there is nothing that my Government will not do to secure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

Meanwhile, Bainimarama, yesterday launched the 2022-2030 Strategic Development Plan for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and iTaukei Affairs Board.

He says 12 provincial council meetings have been completed so far, and the remaining Ra and Tailevu provincial meetings will be held over the next few weeks.