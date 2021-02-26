Fijian government willing to pay for COVID-19 vaccines

Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the Fijian government will pay for the COVID-19 vaccine if need be.

While speaking during virtual online budget consultation, Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has the fiscal capacity to pay for the vaccinations which they are in the process of procuring.

He says procuring the vaccine will be costly but it’s a step they are willing to take.

“It is not an easy thing to do as you know that most of the larger countries in the world are struggling with supply but Fiji is ready to also procure the vaccines, we are not simply relying on aid or grant. It may cost us 40, 50 60 million dollars but we are willing to pay that as we have the fiscal capacity, the budget capacity.”

The Economy Minister has highlighted that they are aiming to vaccinate 70 percent of the population whereby people will feel more secure.

He says after vaccinations the borders can be reopened for the tourism industry which will rejuvenate the economy.