News

Fijian Government receives UK aid

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 27, 2020 2:28 pm

The British Government made a donation of humanitarian supplies this week which has boosted our response operation for Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The items include shelter and tool kits that will help 432 affected families.

The supplies was delivered by the Royal Australian Air Force under a humanitarian partnership agreement between the United Kingdom and Australia.

In receiving the supplies, Assistant Minister for Disaster Management Vijay Nath says the Government is grateful for the assistance given by the British people.

He says the donated supplies would go a long way in assisting families severely affected by TC Yasa.

British Minister for the Pacific, Lord Zac Goldsmith recently announced the arrival of humanitarian supplies to help Fijians cope with the impacts of TC Yasa.

In expressing the British Government’s sympathies towards Fijians affected by the cyclone, Goldsmith says their thoughts were with the people of Fiji at this difficult time.

The British Government is now also a new core donor to the International Federation of the Red Cross Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) which has already released initial emergency relief funds to provide urgent assistance including first aid, tarpaulins and shelter materials, safe water, household items and hygiene kits for 17,700 people.

 

