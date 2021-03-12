Fijian Government continue to prioritize reforms for growth

The Fijian Government will continue to prioritize reforms that are critical for the growth of existing and new industries and businesses.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Ministry, Shaheen Ali, says these reforms are needed to boost investor confidence and cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali adds a major sector that also needs serious attention is the construction and building sector as some plans and policies need to be changed, particularly in the Suva area

Article continues after advertisement

He reveals the Suva City Council last year issued 393 permits when compared to 278 given out in 2019, which represents a 70 percent increase in construction permits.

“It is vital that local authorities play a lead role in ensuring that these investments are realised. You have to look long term. Remember, you are essentially the first point of contact for potential investors.”

Suva City Council Special Administrator, Isikeli Tikoduadua says there is a great need to modernize the application and approval processes of construction permits.

“There is a need to strengthen our working relations with developers in order to make sure that the system and processes are well documented, timely, verifiable and consistent.”

The Council yesterday organized a workshop for Development Permit Management which will set the benchmark for other towns and cities in terms of developing permits.