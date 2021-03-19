Fijian government commended for COVID-19 containment effort

The Fijian Government’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 needs to be commended.

India High Commission’s Director of the Indian Cultural Center Santosh Mishra made the comment during the opening of a convention on Holi Songs (Faag Sammelan) in Seaqaqa, Vanua Levu yesterday.

These songs are normally sung in the lead-up to Holi Celebrations.

More than 15 groups were part of the convention.

Mishra says due to the efforts of the Government, people can move freely and celebrate Holi.

“Fiji is COVID-19 contained country and there is a very few countries around the globe who are COVID free country. And today we can get together and mark Holi celebrations. We are blessed. We should thank the Lord and the Fijian Government for their effort.”



Holi signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as a day of spreading happiness and love.

Hindus around the country will mark Holika Dahan which is an auspicious day that is celebrated just a night before Holi.

People will light a bonfire and pray to the almighty for their wellbeing.

The actual celebration will be held tomorrow.