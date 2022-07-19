Fijian government acknowledges Indian counterpart for assistance

India's Secretary East Saurabh Kumar [left] and Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had a bilateral meeting with India’s Secretary East Saurabh Kumar yesterday.

Sayed-Khaiyum thanked the Indian government for their assistance in providing vaccines and medical assistance to Fiji in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the bilateral meeting, the two discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the areas of socio-economic development; the sugar industry; the energy sector, agricultural, ITC, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, tourism, defense; and other areas of cooperation for strategic advantage.

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, also attended the meeting.