Fijian families in Tonga safe

A Fijian family of five who lived on Fafaa Island Resort in Tonga are now safe in Nukualofa.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by former Fijian journalist Iliesa Tora.

Tora says the family came face to face with a tsunami wave following the volcanic eruption about a week ago.

Lusiana Kikau, her husband Mosese Tagiveitaua, and their three children clung to a trunk of a tree when the wave struck the island.

Fafa is seven kilometers away from Nukualofa.

Tora says the family has reunited with Fijians on the mainland.

“Five of our Fijians that worked at an island resort, just about 20 minutes trip out of Nukualofa at Fafa Island Resort, were stuck on the island and luckily they managed to survive, also they lost everything. They are now with their family, their relatives here on Nukualofa.”

The former Fijian journalist also says that of the over 300 Fijians in Tonga, there have been no reports of casualties.

He says they have been able to make contacts with relatives back here at home over the weekend.