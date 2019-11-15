Fijian Envoys on alert for coronavirus cases

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan says all Heads of Missions abroad have been formally notified to be on alert for COVID-19 cases.

Karan says while there have been no reports to date of Fijian nationals having contracted COVID-19 in the wake of the deadly global virus outbreak, Fiji’s envoys have been directed to be vigilant.

This comes as Fiji last week widened its travel restrictions banning nationals from China, Italy, Iran and in South Korea, Cheongdo and Daegu City, from entering our borders.

“So far I haven’t got any adverse report, but we have written to all our Heads of Missions and advised them that should there be any case or they need to have watchful eyes should any of our nationals need assistance.”

There are close to 90 000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in more than 50 countries.

The global death toll is now more than 3 000, the majority from China.