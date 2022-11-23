Youths be discerning: Kuruleca

Psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca

Psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca has encouraged first-time voters to be discerning of information regarding the 2022 General Election and make decisions that will benefit them, their families, and the country.

In this year’s General Election, there are 36,085 first-time voters in the 18 to 20-year-old category.

Kuruleca believes a lot of youth voters will be excited and anxious about casting their votes for the first time.

“This will be the first time they will be contributing to national decision-making so to speak so I would encourage voters to see what has happened to you as an individual over the last couple of months, the last couple of years, look at your education, look at your access to health, look at infrastructure and think about the change that would be good for you, that will be beneficial for you and for generations to come.”

The prominent Fijian psychotherapist adds there will be pressure on youth to sort through the information, and from people, they interact with daily.

“Some of them will be told you can’t get a scholarship anymore and have you so you know all that pressure from home. Some of them might be having difficulties with their health or looking after people now with difficulties with their health, so accessing health systems as such may be adding to the pressure okay maybe I need to make a decision this way. Whatever it is, you know read appropriate and right sources. Know the difference between the different types of information that’s available.”

Kuruleca has also encouraged the older generation that has registered to vote but doesn’t turn up to do so in this election as it is an opportunity in contributing towards a political national process.