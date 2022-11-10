Youth encouraged to vote

National Gender Youth Activist Alanieta Atama is encouraging youth to vote, especially if it is their first time.

During a talanoa session at the University of the South Pacific, Atama reminded young people of the importance of participating in the electoral process.

Atama says one of the things that matter is representation.

She adds that voting is important because youth get to put people in power that represent them.

“Therefore, we need to remind each other that it’s important for us to vote so that we put those right people in power to represent our vote to represent us and to be our voice.”

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, was also part of the discussions and highlighted that if we’re looking at trying to improve youth participation in the election, we need to talk about things that matter to the youth.

Saneem on Saturday highlighted that over 36,000 Fijians will be casting their vote for the first time.