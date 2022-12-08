Youth empowerment is evident: Chandra

[File Photo]

The government has continuously supported youth, women’s empowerment, and freedom of expression.

This was highlighted by FijiFirst candidate Elaine Chandra during a party rally on Davuilevu Road, Nakasi.

She says back in the day, the youths were discouraged to put their viewpoints on the matters however this has changed over the years.

“Back in the days, 1995, 1992, young people were taught to be too grim, in simple terms I’ll break it down to you in Hindi, and you are small, just keep quiet and sit in a corner. You don’t know what you talking about.”

Chandra says as a 32-year-old, it is overwhelming to speak on behalf of a party who have been at the forefront of youth empowerment.

She also highlighted that there are now more women in the police force, as managers, engineers, teachers, and those who are also aspiring politicians.