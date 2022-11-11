Youth complacent about politics in Fiji: Gavoka

Youths [File Photo]

Youth are complacent about participation in politics in Fiji.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka highlighted this issue at a talanoa session for youths organized by the party last night.

Gavoka says it is important for youths to be involved in politics, to express their opinion and shape the decisions that affect their lives.

“I am a bit worried that the youth of Fiji are a little too complacent about politics in Fiji. Apparently, out of the 178,000 people who did not vote in 2018 – a significant number, about 80% were youths. You need to take part in your politics.”

He says it is for this reason, for the first time ever – the party has youths as provisional candidates to contest in the 2022 General Election.

Gavoka is urging young Fijians to involve themselves in politics.

Earlier this year, SODELPA announced that about six of their youth members had shown interest to contest in the election.

The six SODELPA youth members included its Youth President, Peniasi Daveta and Vice President, Koroi Cakacaka who have been announced as the party’s final provisional candidates.

Shweta Singh is the third youth provisional candidate for SODELPA.

SODELPA says it is counting on its youth members to spearhead their campaign for the 2022 General Election.