You cheated SODELPA: Gavoka

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka (left), Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Fijian voters are intelligent and they are well aware of malicious politicians who used the party to earn money.

Gavoka made this comment in reference to the stunt pulled by Ro Filipe Tuisawau and his group on maligning SODELPA upon their departure.

Earlier this week, Ro Filipe, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Inosi Kuridrani, Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu, Mitieli Bulanauca, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Navurelevu, and Jese Saukuru resigned from SODELPA.

Gavoka says the deserters must thank SODELPA for giving them a platform to make their name in politics and need not forget the hands that fed them and their families.

“So, people can say … you were there because of SODELPA – there were there because of SODELPA and some of them were earning some very good money through the committees. I used to sit in committees, in 4 days … you could be collecting more than $3,500. So that was made possible through SODELPA, but your allegiance is somewhere else.”

Gavoka says a lot of their supporters do not sit well with this malice and stresses that loyalty is of great importance to the people of Fiji.

SODELPA in a statement said the people of Fiji are not ignorant and have seen how this group stayed in Parliament and assumed the leadership position including that of the Opposition Leader instead of allowing the party leader to do so.

It says in doing so, they were using the salaries and allowances meant for those who believed in SODELPA’s political aspirations and values.

The party also questioned why they did not leave much earlier when others had left to allow for replacements from loyal members of the party.

The SODELPA Leader says the eight former members’ departure will not have any impact on SODELPA, as the party is like a biblical house – built on a rock, one can shake it but it will always stand firm.