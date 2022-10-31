Writ of Election to be issued

[Photo: Fijian Election/Facebook]

Many changes will take place from today after President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere issues the writ of election.

Eligible voters who have not registered to vote will still have the chance to do so by 6pm.

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand says political party registration will also be ceased following this.

“On the day, the Writ of the 2022 General Election is issued, the Fijian Elections Office will complete voter registration and the FEO is also on track in terms of staffing and resources. With the announcement of the 2022 election, I would like to inform all voters that postal voting applications are now open.”

Nand adds that the Commission is optimistic that the 2022 General Election will set new benchmarks.

He says this will only be possible if all voters exercise their democratic right to vote on December 14th.

With political parties expected to go all out in campaigning, Nand urges them to ensure they abide by the electoral laws.