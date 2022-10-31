Writ for this year’s general election issued

The Writ of Election for the 2022 General Election has been issued by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House in Suva.

While issuing the Writ to Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mukesh Nand this morning, Ratu Wiliame says it’s imperative to stage an election of members to seek and vote and parliament.

The President says in exercise of the powers issued in the section 59 – 1 of the Fijian constitution and section 21 of the Electoral Act of 2014, and on the advice of Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama he commands the Electoral Commission to proceed with an election to be held according to the law.

More to follow…