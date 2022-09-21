Win voters through policies

[File Photo]

People who offer false promises are fearful of losing says FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He made the comments when asked whether the complaints raised by the Party against opposing political parties to the Fijian Elections Office stem from insecurity claims.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is not the case and that the Party is only stating that when politicians and political parties go out and campaign, they should not buy votes.

He stresses they should win the hearts and minds of voters through their policies.

“People who offer inducements, people who offer false promises, they are the ones that are fearful of losing because they know they don’t have good policies. So they know they have to offer something extra to win votes.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is imperative for voters to be discerning and to question political parties about their policies and how they will fund them.