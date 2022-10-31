Wheels in motion for General Election

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [Source: FEO/Facebook]

A number of electoral activities will cease at six this evening, while other activities will begin at that time.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Voter Registration Drive was again operational from seven this morning, but will cease at 6pm.

Saneem says to assist as many voters as possible, 63 hotspots are operational.

He adds teams will be pushing out registration on the FEO’s social media platforms.

“After the close of registration you will not be able to change your address or change your polling venues and you will not be able to change you name if it is not correct and you will not be able to register as a new voter.”

Saneem says the issuance of the Writ by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere means no more political parties will be registered after today.

The Supervisor of Elections also confirmed that nine registered political parties will contest the election.

He says candidate nominations will begin tomorrow.

The SOE adds from tomorrow the FEO will be announcing the itinerary through which political parties will be nominating.

“We will invite political parties to make bookings with the Fijian Elections Office so that on the final day of nominations we do not have a last minute rush of political parties coming in to nominate because if any candidate is rejected on the last day, political parties will not be able to replace one candidate with another.”

Saneem says at least one independent candidate will be nominated this week.

Saneem says as at eight this morning the FEO has received 35 postal vote applications.

The FEO will continue to receive applications for postal voting until November 23rd.

He says candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns, and therefore, political parties, candidates, and representatives must adhere to key legal requirements and restrictions.

He says all actors need to be responsible for their behavior and comply with the law.

The Supervisor of Elections is also urging Fijians to be respectful of other people’s views and opinions and allow everyone to enjoy their right to equal participation in the General Election.