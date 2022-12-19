We’ve come with good will and clean hearts: Ditoka

Sakiasi Ditoka

The People’s Alliance remains hopeful for a favorable decision by the Social Democratic Liberal Party and is focused on bringing about change in Fiji.

General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka says they are pleased with the votes received as the party’s campaign was focused on galvanizing support for change.

Ditoka says they have made their offer to SODELPA on a coalition and will await a decision.

Article continues after advertisement

“We believe it’s a generous offer. We’ll just wait for them. I mean we’ve come with goodwill and with clean hearts and let’s see how they respond.”

Deputy leader Manoa Kamikamica expressed his gratitude to voters for their trust in the People’s Alliance.



Manoa Kamikamica

He says the votes for the People’s Alliance indicate that people want change.

“We will work hard to bring about what the people of Fiji need which is genuine democratic change in this country and that was when we started this journey that was our vision. We have a chance to make that vision possible and we will do everything in our power to make it happen.”



Lynda Tabuya

Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya says she hopes SODELPA will reciprocate what the former leader of the Opposition Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu had done in 2001 in putting Laisenia Qarase in power as the kingmaker.

“We are hoping that SODELPA will see, will have that institutional memory about what happened in 2001 where the Turaga Bale Tui Cakau the former leader of Opposition who is now in People’s Alliance put Qarase in power and from the very least reciprocate what the Turaga bale Tui Cakau had done, he’s now in People’s alliance and to reciprocate to the People’s Alliance by doing the same.”

The People’s Alliance has won 21 seats in Parliament.