Western voters excited to vote

Voters in the Western Division are excited to exercise their democratic right today as thousands head to cast their votes at the pre-poll.

FBC News spoke with voters in the interior of Ba and the far-flung islands of the Mamanucas’ to learn about their perspectives, plans, and expectations.

Matelita Ravouvou, from Yanuya Island in the yatu Malolo, says she wants a government that can help them establish and maintain a supply of clean drinking water, as many of them rely on rainwater.

“We are hoping for a government that can help us address the water supply problem that we have, especially when we’re far from the main city centers.”

Simione Deruru of Tukuraki Village in the interior of Ba says they managed to access background information on candidates less than a week before their pre-poll date.

“No party had ever visited us in the Highlands until the FEO came last week with their candidate list. This will help us decide which candidate is from our district.”

Many of these places rely solely on mainstream media and even social media as their information source, as not all political parties have visited their communities to campaign for their proposed policies.