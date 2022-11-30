We want to win majority seats: Rabuka

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad held a campaign in Labasa this morning.

This as the two leaders held a joint rally at the Labasa Civic Center attended by around 400 supporters.

PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they intend to win the majority seats in the 2022 General Election.

Rabuka predicts that by December 15th, there will be a PA-NFP government in place.

He says they are ready to form the new government and they know they have the support of the people.

NFP Leader, Biman Prasad says that come what may, the people have shown and told them they are ready to vote FijiFirst out.

They have urged their supporters to choose wisely and to vote for the right party.

This is the first joint party rally for the two in the Northern Division.

The NFP and PA are currently holding rallies around Vanua Levu.