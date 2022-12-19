We Unite members charged

We Unite Fiji Party members Dr Jone Hawea (Left) and Abel Camillo.

We Unite Fiji Party members Dr Jone Hawea and Abel Camillo have been charged with one count each of malicious act.

The two will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

They were taken into custody on Friday evening after they allegedly called for a mass gathering to protest the 2022 General Elections process at the Vodafone arena.

It is alleged that Dr Hawea, went live on Facebook on Friday calling on people to gather in mass numbers at the Vodafone Arena to protest the 2022 election counting process.

Camillo allegedly called on people to gather in numbers at the same venue in protest of the election process.