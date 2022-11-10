We Unite Fiji Party increases campaign activity

[Photo Supplied]

The We Unite Fiji Party has upped its campaigns and awareness programs in the provinces of Ba, Lomaiviti, Serua, and Nadroga/Navosa.

Party’s General Secretary, Sokoveti Mawalu says despite the hype in the lead-up to the December 14 election, the campaign team has been reminded of the need to engage community members and stakeholders within the ambit of the election laws.

She adds the party is going big in promoting agriculture and the development of rugby for both males and females from the grassroots level among others.

Mawalu says plans they are working on logistics about expanding the party’s campaigns to Vanua Levu and other parts of the country.

“Campaign teams has been very busy visiting communities almost every day. We have received invitations from voters and villagers across Fiji requesting our campaign team into their humble abode. The response from these visitations and the public has been overwhelming.”

Mawalu stresses the party executives have received 60 applications and are currently vetting the selected candidates who will be standing in the upcoming election under the party’s banner.

The Nadroga/Navosa-based party was registered on April 17th this year.