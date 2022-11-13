We Unite Fiji files 21 candidate nominations

We Unite Fiji Party has today filed 21 candidate nominations for the 2022 General Election.

Deputy leader and former Ministry of Health surgeon, Doctor Jone Hawea says the nominations include four female provisional candidates.

He adds some members withdrew their nominations due to financial constraint while some were fearful of being associated with a minor party

Despite this, Dr Hawea says the party has the utmost confidence in the 21 listed provisional candidates to contest the national polls.

Former FijiFirst politician, and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ruveni Nadalo is We Unite Fiji’s leader.

The Party was registered in April and is based out of Nadroga/Navosa.