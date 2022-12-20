We have no choice: Grace

Social Democratic Liberal Party member, Faith Grace

Social Democratic Liberal Party member, Faith Grace says while many people rejected the party in the election, those who did vote are key to the decision being made today.

SODELPA managed 24, 172 votes and made the five percent threshold and now is the kingmaker for who forms the next government in Fiji.

As the party’s Management Board meets, The Peoples Alliance is currently presenting, and this will be followed by FijiFirst.

Grace says they did not want it to end this way.

“We have no choice. We have to choose either one of the two coup makers. We would have loved it if the voters had chosen us, but they rejected SODELPA, but we using our 24,000 votes to help seat the new government. We must choose one of the two coup-makers, we would have loved not to.”

The meeting is continuing at Yue Lai Hotel in Flagstaff in Suva.