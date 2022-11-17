We are two days ahead says Saneem

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem at the ballot printing yesterday

The Supervisor of Elections says we are two days ahead in the electoral operation schedule, however, pre-poll will still commence on the initial date it had to start.

Mohammed Saneem says a lot of preparatory activities have been moved ahead by two days.

As the ballot printing commenced yesterday Saneem says the ballot papers for pre-poll and election day are being compiled in a book of 50 which means each book will have 50 ballot papers.

“These books will undergo quality assurance before being packed into cartons and then transported to the FEO warehouse. Postal ballot papers will be directly transferred from here (Star Printery) to postal vote management centre for packing.”

Saneem says for security and safety all transportation of ballot material will be under strict custody and guard of police together with the presence of FEO staff.

He also highlighted that the Electoral Commission has approved the notice of poll and pre-poll.

The Supervisor of Elections says this will be published in due course.