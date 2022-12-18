We are no longer the haunted house: Duru

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says they are no longer the haunted house but a party that will form the next government.

Speaking to FBC News as the latest results indicate that SODELPA could be the kingmaker, Duru says the People’s Alliance and FijiFirst have met with SODELPA officials to negotiate.

Duru recalls People’s Alliance Deputy Party Leader Lynda Tabuya labelling SODELPA the haunted house.

“They are trying to come back to the haunted house and negotiate with the haunted house. Like I said when she left she took the horror with her. We are no longer haunted. We are ready to form the next government. That’s what we have always been saying. We hold the balance of power now, we decide who gets into government.”

Duru says SODELPA is satisfied with how things are going although votes expected were not achieved.

“Very much satisfied, a bit disappointed we didn’t get the support that was usually ours because some people went out their way to damage, destroy and destruct the party but we are still standing.”

Duru says being in the position to decide who forms government is a blessing.

He says that the result of the meeting with Rabuka’s People’s Alliance and Voreqe Bainimarama’s FijiFirst will be presented to the party’s working committee this morning.

