Warid misses out on selection

Liliana Warid.

Liliana Warid says she was caught by surprise when told that she was not in the final list of provisional candidates for The People’s Alliance announced today.

Warid is now a reserve provisional candidate, making way for others, including the recent deserting members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Warid, who hit the headlines earlier this year for her comment on calling Indo-Fijians vulagi, claims she was not told about this yesterday when the final list was being put together.

Article continues after advertisement

Warid also says Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka was the one making the final decisions and her support for the PA continues.

“When I was first told, yes. It was an absolute surprise because yes I just didn’t expect it.”

When asked if she felt her name was sidelined due to the vulagi post, Warid says she doesn’t think so but will be disappointed if it is.

Rabuka told the media a selection process was followed in electing all provisional candidates.