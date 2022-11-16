Warid happy with PA candidate reinstatement

Liliana Warid

Liliana Warid says she is excited to be included in the final list of 55 candidates for the People’s Alliance to contest the 2022 General Election.

Her name was initially left out of the 55 candidates who were announced at the party announced last week in Suva.

But in a swift move, she was among three replacements ushered into the final list, before the closing time at midday on Monday.

Warid says she understood the reason her name was moved to the reserve list but is happy to be back in the fold for the national polls.

“Well, first of all, let’s get past the objections. I feel like I’m holding my breath now that I’ve learned that anything can happen. But after that, it’s just a hard run to December 14th. So there’s campaigning, there’s getting out there, sharing more with people what I stand for, what I believe is important and really, trying to answer some questions of what just happened, because I think that really surprised a lot of people too.”

Warid says she was overwhelmed with the support she has received as she turns her focus towards campaigning for Election Day on December 14th.

Warid has 15 years of experience in project management, information management, and retail banking across the Asia-Pacific region.