Liliana Warid

The People’s Alliance will replace some of its provisional candidates for the 2022 General Election.

The party will refile candidate nominations today at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva with Liliana Warid, Josaia Rayawa and Maretino Nemani to be included.

FBC News understands the three replace former unionists, Dan Urai, Doctor Jalesi Nakarawa and Amjad Ali.

The period for candidate nominations closes at midday.