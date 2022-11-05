SODELPA endorses 54 provisional candidates, Waqavonovono out

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Pita Waqavonovono is no longer a provisional candidate for SODELPA for the general election.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka confirmed this, saying Waqavonovono has pulled out of the race.

He says Waqavonovono is someone he’d hoped would help SODELPA pull votes, but he is pulling out due to health issues.

Article continues after advertisement

“His someone I really wanted in the party but he asked and said, look Hon. Party Leader I’m going to be with you all the way.”

Gavoka says the party’s management board has endorsed 54 provisional candidates.

He says the names will be taken up to the Fijian Elections Office for nomination no later than Friday.

Gavoka says along with Waqavonovono, a school teacher has also pulled out, and the party is not looking for any replacements.