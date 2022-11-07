Voting is an integral part of democracy: Tarte

USP Acting head of the School of Law, Sandra Tarte.

University of the South Pacific’s acting head of the School of Law, Sandra Tarte, says having the right to vote is an integral part of a democracy.

This was highlighted during a Talanoa session last week at the University of the South Pacific.

Tarte says if we don’t participate in elections by voting, as is argued, then the whole edifice of democracy starts to crumble.

She adds that if we want democracy to flourish, it is every Fijian’s duty to engage in the electoral process.

“Being able to exercise that right without fear or coercion is also fundamental. But there is also the question of whether voting in elections is more than a right or an entitlement, but is, in fact, a duty.”

Tarte says democracy in a substantive sense is a political order that respects individual and collective rights and freedoms, not just during elections, but also between elections.

She adds that what matters is the context within which elections are conducted and how strong, substantial, and stable the democracy is.