Voters tired of false promises

[File Photo]

As we inch closer to Election Day this coming December 14 and political parties are campaigning to win votes, voters are also pushing out what they want out of our candidates.

FBC News took to the streets of Labasa yesterday to ask the public what they want candidates to discuss as they compete for votes.

Majority of those we spoke to say they are tired of candidates making false promises.

Article continues after advertisement

Floyd Whippy says every election year promises are made but the public is often forgotten when candidates go into parliament.

“We want change to come about as quickly as possible and not just promises as typical as previous governments and their candidates coming out and promising voters and public speaking on issues that suit themselves. We need change and not just be voted into parliament and make hay as the sun shines.”

First-time voter 20-year-old Narishma Kumar says candidates have to stick to their promises made during the campaigns.

“They should keep their promises. They should not lie. After getting election and running the country but they don’t do their promise.”

The same sentiments were shared by Kala Wati who adds, it’s a tendency for candidates this time around.

“They come and talk, the thing we need they must do what we need. Only talk and need the tick and forget what we need.”

University Student Aseem Khan says they want to hear constructive issues from candidates.

“I want the candidates to come and discuss reducing the poverty and tell us about the welfare, and our well-being. We dint want candidates to come and beg for votes. We want candidates to and tell us… we want peace and stability.”

There are 99,658 registered voters in the Northern Division.