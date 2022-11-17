Voters hungry for factual information: Sayed-Khaiyum

Desperate and thuggery actions have been perpetrated by some opposition party supporters, claims FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He also claims that in the past weeks, some people vandalized and threw mud on the party billboards, the Prime Minister’s photo was torn up and there were also instances where people were hassled because they had used the party’s stickers on their cars.

“And these of course are opposition supporters, nobody from FijiFirst-no supporter of FijiFirst has ever tried to go and tear down the banner of any other political party or try and take a car sticker down. We are not thugs, we are not into thuggery, these people are and their supporters are because they are very desperate.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the opposition parties want to win this election at any cost, and such unwarranted actions indicate the type of government they are offering.

He adds that opposition party leaders will not speak against such unlawful behavior because it serves their purpose and this is an unfortunate lack of moral standards that the other political parties have.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that eligible voters are after correct and factual information.