Voter turnout still a concern

The voter turnout during pre-polling has still not reached the 70 percent mark, which remains a concern for the Fijian Elections Office.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem while revealing the numbers for this week so far, says there is an important need to encourage all registered voters to cast their vote.

Monday’s final figures stand at 66.2 percent from 149 venues.

For Tuesday, it is at 69.1 percent, 65.8 % for Wednesday and yesterday stands at 68.19%.

These are not final figures as there are still more venues to be accounted for as some FEO teams are still in out-of-range areas.

Saneem says the 606, 092 voters who will cast their votes on election day on December 14th, must be encouraged to turn up on the day.

As of 3pm, 594 pre-poll centers have been concluded around the country and the last day of polling ends at 9pm today.