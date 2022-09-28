Voter registration drive in the Western Division

About 80 teams from the Fijian Elections Office will be operating 43 voter registration venues this weekend.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says FEO wants to ensure that Fijians are able to access voter services during this weekend’s drive.

He says the election date is imminent and once the writ is issued, members of the public will not be able to update or upgrade their voter cards.

“At the moment we have recorded 689,974 registered voters to vote in the 2022 General Election and in light of that we would like to ensure all Fijians that have a green colored voter card get access to teams in 43 venues, 80 teams so they can upgrade to the latest voter card.”

Saneem says the list of the locations have been posted on FEO’s Official Facebook Page and their official website.

He adds that this exercise is a civic duty and it is imperative for Fijians to update their voter details if they are yet to do so.

The exercise will commence on Friday and will continue until Sunday.

Close to 187 staff will be involved.