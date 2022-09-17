Voter list crucial: Saneem

[Source: Supplied]

A person can only vote where they are listed to vote.

This has been reiterated by the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Today, after conducting three rounds of provisional voter list verification in rural areas, the islands, and the highlands, the FEO embarked on provisional voter list display in urban areas.

Saneem states that voters will not be able to vote elsewhere when the election is held.

He says voters Tcannot amend their registered address vis-a-vis their registered polling venues after the Writ is issued.

He adds that FEO has also set up voter registration teams at each venue so services are provided seamlessly.

The FEO will be having teams located in various hotspot areas from now until elections to assist voters with the exercise.