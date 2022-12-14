Voter hopes for disability inclusiveness

While many have a lot of wishes for the government that’ll be elected, Josua Naulumatua hopes for only one thing, and that is to have all buildings in cities and towns accessible to people with disabilities.

The visually impaired 34-year-old was part of the hundreds of Fijians that cast their votes at the Samabula Primary School in Suva.

He says the major reason he’s voting is to have his voice heard.

[Josua Naulumatua]

The Yavu villager from Batiki in Lomaiviti hopes all buildings will have ramps and railings for those with stairs.

This is Naulumatua’s second election after he missed out in 2018 due to the unfavorable weather.

The former DAV Colleague student is thankful for the great weather today and says he’s also excited to cast his vote and put the ballot paper in the box himself with the assistance of a family member and presiding officer.

Naulumatua has been working for several years as a therapist in Suva.